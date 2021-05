Tennis

Novak Djokovic eases past Alejandro Davidovich Fokina to reach Italian Open quarter-finals

Credit: Amazon Prime Video. Top-seed Novak Djokovic of Serbia cruised past Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-2, 6-1, in one hour and 11 minutes to reach the Italian Open quarter-finals on Thursday.

