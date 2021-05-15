Novak Djokovic survived a scare against home favourite Lorenzo Sonego to edge past the Italian and book a Rome Masters final showdown with Rafael Nadal following an epic Saturday in the Italian capital.

Djokovic initially showed no sign of fatigue from his earlier endeavours as he bossed the opening set, taking one of his two break points in the fourth game before serving it out in 34 minutes.

Roland-Garros Murray set to miss French Open - reports 39 MINUTES AGO

Sonego, who had stunned the Serbian in their only previous meeting at the Vienna Open last year, began to feed off the energy of a vibrant home crowd in a much tighter second set.

The world number 33 saved several break points in an enthralling finale to second before Djokovic finally broke in the eleventh game with a sensational pick-up from his opponent’s devilish drop shot. The Serb’s celebration suggested he was expecting to serve out the contest from there, but the 26-year-old surprisingly hit back to force a tie break.

Once again Djokovic looked in control with a 4-2 lead at the change of ends in the breaker but the inspired Italian roared back to send the crowd into raptures by taking the tie break 7-5 on his fourth set point.

Sonego looked to maintain his momentum in the early stages of the decider but could not make the most of two break opportunities in Djokovic’s opening service game. The Serb continued to weather the storm and in typical fashion, turned defence into attack with a stunning return that claimed a crucial break in game four.

It seemed to dampen the spirit of both the crowd and his opponent as Djokovic maintained control to break again and claim victory to book a 57th meeting with Nadal – and a ninth in Rome - on Sunday.

Earlier, the Spanish world number three had defeated big-serving American Reilly Opelka 6-4 6-4 to reach his 12th Rome final. Nadal, who is targeting a 10th title at the tournament, saved four break points at 2-1 down in the opener before edging the contest with a break in each set.

Heavy rain stops play in Rome with Tsitsipas leading Djokovic

“I did the thing that I had to do today,” said Nadal. “It is not an easy, beautiful match to play and, [against] a player like Reilly, [you aren’t going to] have rhythm. You know you are going to have just a few options on your return and you know he can play very aggressive from the baseline. That is what happened at the beginning of the match. He had some options [for the] break and it was super important for me to save those moments.”

ATP Rome Djokovic through to Rome semis after exhausting Tsitsipas battle 9 HOURS AGO