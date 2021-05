Tennis

Rome Masters tennis - Novak Djokovic congratulates Serena Williams on reaching 1000 career matches

The ATP world No.1 Novak Djokovic has congratulated the 23-time major champion Serena Williams for reaching her 1,000 professional match when she faces Nadia Podoroska in the second round of the Italian Open on Wednesday. It will be Serena's first competitive match since Naomi Osaka defeated her in the semi-finals of the Australian Open.

