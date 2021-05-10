Taylor Fritz beat Dan Evans in the first round of the Italian Open to set up a meeting with world No 1 Novak Djokovic.
Fritz won five straight games from 1-3 down in the opening set to help secure a 6-3 6-3 victory.
"I was really frustrated to give away the early break," said Fritz.
He played two pretty good points, then I missed two forehands. I thought I was hitting the ball really well right from the beginning. I just told myself not to get too upset about it, as I was playing well.
"Dan has been playing well lately, beating Novak in Monte Carlo, so it’s great to get a strong win. I am going to try my best [against Djokovic]."
Djokovic has won five times in Rome, including last year, but is yet to make a clay final this season.
"I didn't play so great in Monaco and Belgrade, but I'm hopefully going to change that here in Rome and then [I have] another week in Belgrade before Roland-Garros," Djokovic said.
"Four tournaments before Roland-Garros is, I think, enough in terms of match play. I'm building my fitness and I'm building just my game slowly, step by step in order to peak in Paris. That's definitely where I want to play my best."
Jannik Sinner will be Rafael Nadal’s first opponent in Rome after securing his 20th win of the season in beating Ugo Humbert 6-2 6-4.

Sinner trained with Nadal in Australia earlier this year and also pushed him early on in a three-set match at Roland-Garros last year.
Kei Nishikori beat home favourite Fabio Fognini 6-3 6-4 and will next face 11th seed Pablo Carreno Busta.
Thrid seed Daniil Medvedev faces a tricky opener against in-form Aslan Karatsev on Tuesday while fourth seed Dominic Thiem meets Marton Fucsovics on Wednesday.
