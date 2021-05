Tennis

Tennis highlights - Novak Djokovic beats Lorenzo Sonego at Rome Masters to set up Rafael Nadal final

Credit: Amazon Prime Video. Novak Djokovic needed all three sets to get past Lorenzo Sonego in the semi-finals of the Italian Open, and set up a final on Sunday to face Rafael Nadal. The meeting of veterans prompted the Serbian world tennis number one to observe that he and Nadal, along with fellow elder Roger Federer, were holding their own against younger players.

00:01:15, an hour ago