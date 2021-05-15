Novak Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 4-6 7-5 7-5 in the quarter-finals of the Italian Rome on Saturday afternoon in an epic three-set match over two days.

The match restarted after being halted on Friday evening due to rain, and they were brought back to finish the following morning. The Serbian struggled with his form as he made many more errors than he would have expected.

Tsitsipas already had a 6-4 lead from the first set, and he continued to push for a winner in the second set when he was broken in the third game as the rain kicked in, though the world number one kept in touch with him for much of the set.

ATP Rome Djokovic eases past Davidovich Fokina to reach Italian Open quarter-finals YESTERDAY AT 13:14

Djokovic gave himself the chance to level at 4-4 when he forced Tsitsipas to break point, and after a spirited attempt from the Greek fifth seed to rescue his service game, Djokovic was able to force through his advantage, and then held off his rival’s own attempt to break back, before securing the second set 7-5 to tee up a decider.

Tsitsipas then appeared to steady himself and moved into a 3-1 lead in the third set, but Djokovic fought back to parity, with the pair at 4-4, until the Serbian was broken to leave his opponent just one game from victory, only to see Djokovic broke back to rescue the match, and bring an exhausting match to an end when he claimed his seventh game.

Heavy rain stops play in Rome with Tsitsipas leading Djokovic

ATP Rome Djokovic cruises past Davidovich Fokina to reach Rome quarter-finals 13/05/2021 AT 12:23