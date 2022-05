Tennis

'I am living with an injury' - Rafael Nadal admits he is in 'difficult' period

Rafael Nadal's foot problem seemed to flare up again as he lost to Denis Shapovalov in the last 16 of the Italian Open. Nadal was limping by the end of the contest, although he said afterwards that he was not "injured". He will be hoping that he is fully healthy for the French Open, which starts on May 22. Shapovalov will next face Casper Ruud.

00:01:19, 3 hours ago