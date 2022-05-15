15:00 - The road to the final

14:50 - Here we go!

Novak Djokovic may have made it 1000 wins on Saturday, but he faces a stern test in the Rome Masters final against Stefanos Tsitsipas if he wishes to make it 1001 this afternoon.

Djokovic is bidding to win his 38th Masters title. For Tsitsipas, he is playing in his first Rome final.

The men's final is set to get underway at 3pm UK time. Stick with us here for live game-by-game updates!

Djokovic records 1000th career win against Ruud to set up Tsitsipas final

Novak Djokovic recorded his 1000th career win with a convincing 6-4 6-3 victory over Casper Ruud to reach the Italian Open final.

Djokovic dominated from the baseline against the Norwegian fifth seed in their fourth meeting on the ATP Tour and wrapped up the milestone win in one hour and 41 minutes.

The world No. 1, who becomes the fifth man in the Open era to earn 1000 wins, will play Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday's final after the Greek beat world No.3 Alexander Zverev in three sets earlier on Saturday.

The 34-year-old joins Jimmy Connors, Ivan Lendl, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in reaching the 1000 win landmark.

Tsitsipas avenges Madrid loss against Zverev to reach maiden Rome final

Stefanos Tsitsipas has improved his head-to-head record to 8-4 against Alexander Zverev after coming from behind to beat the world No. 3 4-6 6-3 6-3 to reach the Italian Open final.

Tsitsipas' 31st win of the season will see him play either five-time Rome champion Djokovic in Sunday's final after a hard-fought win in two hours and 27 minutes.

“He wasn’t giving me much, he made me work hard for every single point," Tsitsipas said after the match as he bids to win the third Masters title of his career.

"I’m extremely proud of the way things turned around, and I was able to read the gameplay a little bit better and understand what was working at that time."

- - -

