A. Bublik vs M. Giron | Rome
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 09.05.2022 | Court 1
Not started
A. Bublik
M. Giron (LL)
from 10:00
Alexander Bublik - Marcos Giron
Players Overview
AlexanderBublik
Kazakhstan
- ATP ranking41
- ATP points1093
- Age24
- Height1.98m
- Weight-
MarcosGiron
United States
- ATP ranking59
- ATP points914
- Age28
- Height1.8m
- Weight77kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
1 match
0
Wins
Recent matches
A. Bublik
M. Giron
