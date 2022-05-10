A. Rublev vs F. Krajinovic | Rome
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 10.05.2022 | Grandstand
Not started
A. Rublev (6)
F. Krajinovic
from 18:00
Andrey Rublev - Filip Krajinovic
Players Overview
AndreyRublev
Russia
- ATP ranking7
- ATP points4115
- Age24
- Height1.88m
- Weight-
FilipKrajinovic
Serbia
- ATP ranking54
- ATP points960
- Age30
- Height1.85m
- Weight75kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
2
Wins
4 matches
2
Wins
Recent matches
A. Rublev
F. Krajinovic
