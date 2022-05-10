A. Rublev vs F. Krajinovic | Rome
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 10.05.2022 | Grandstand
Not started
A. Rublev (6)
A. Rublev (6)
F. Krajinovic
F. Krajinovic
from 18:00
Advertisement
Ad

Andrey Rublev - Filip Krajinovic

Players Overview

Andrey-Rublev-headshot
AndreyRublev
Russia
Russia
  • ATP ranking7
  • ATP points4115
  • Age24
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight-
Filip-Krajinovic-headshot
FilipKrajinovic
Serbia
Serbia
  • ATP ranking54
  • ATP points960
  • Age30
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight75kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Andrey-Rublev-headshot
AndreyRublev
Russia
Russia
Filip-Krajinovic-headshot
FilipKrajinovic
Serbia
Serbia
2

Wins

4 matches

2

Wins

Recent matches

A. Rublev

F. Krajinovic

Related matches

N. Djokovic (1)
N. Djokovic (1)
A. Karatsev
A. Karatsev
from 10:00
A. Davidovich
A. Davidovich
F. Auger-Aliassime (8)
F. Auger-Aliassime (8)
from 10:00
N. Basilashvili
N. Basilashvili
D. Shapovalov (13)
D. Shapovalov (13)
from 10:00
B. van de Zandschulp
B. van de Zandschulp
C. Ruud (5)
C. Ruud (5)
from 10:00
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

ATP Rome

'Shut the f*** up!' - Shapovalov screams at crowd after umpire row boils over

13 hours ago

LIVE MATCH

ATP Rome - 10 May 2022

Follow the ATP Rome Tennis match live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 10 May 2022.

Find up to date ATP Rome results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.