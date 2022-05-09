D. Schwartzman vs M. Kecmanovic | Rome
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 09.05.2022 | Foro Italico
Not started
D. Schwartzman (12)
M. Kecmanovic
from 23:00
Diego Schwartzman - Miomir Kecmanovic

Players Overview

Diego-Schwartzman-headshot
DiegoSchwartzman
Argentina
Argentina
  • ATP ranking15
  • ATP points2760
  • Age29
  • Height1.7m
  • Weight-
Miomir-Kecmanovic-headshot
MiomirKecmanovic
Serbia
Serbia
  • ATP ranking31
  • ATP points1326
  • Age22
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
1

Wins

2 matches

1

Wins

Recent matches

D. Schwartzman

M. Kecmanovic

