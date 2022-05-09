D. Schwartzman vs M. Kecmanovic | Rome
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 09.05.2022 | Foro Italico
Not started
D. Schwartzman (12)
M. Kecmanovic
from 23:00
Diego Schwartzman - Miomir Kecmanovic
Players Overview
DiegoSchwartzman
Argentina
- ATP ranking15
- ATP points2760
- Age29
- Height1.7m
- Weight-
MiomirKecmanovic
Serbia
- ATP ranking31
- ATP points1326
- Age22
- Height1.83m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
2 matches
1
Wins
Recent matches
D. Schwartzman
M. Kecmanovic
