D. Lajovic vs A. De Minaur | Rome
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 09.05.2022 | Court 1
Not started
D. Lajovic (Q)
D. Lajovic (Q)
A. De Minaur
A. De Minaur
from 10:00
Dušan Lajovic - Alex De Minaur

Players Overview

Dušan-Lajovic-headshot
DušanLajovic
Serbia
Serbia
  • ATP ranking64
  • ATP points906
  • Age31
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight78kg
Alex-De Minaur-headshot
AlexDe Minaur
Australia
Australia
  • ATP ranking22
  • ATP points1691
  • Age23
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Dušan-Lajovic-headshot
DušanLajovic
Serbia
Serbia
Alex-De Minaur-headshot
AlexDe Minaur
Australia
Australia
1

Wins

1 match

0

Wins

Recent matches

D. Lajovic

A. De Minaur

