N. Djokovic vs A. Karatsev | Rome
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 10.05.2022 | Centrale
Not started
N. Djokovic (1)
A. Karatsev
from 10:00
Advertisement
Ad
Novak Djokovic - Aslan Karatsev
Players Overview
NovakDjokovic
Serbia
- ATP ranking1
- ATP points8260
- Age34
- Height1.88m
- Weight-
AslanKaratsev
Russia
- ATP ranking35
- ATP points1173
- Age28
- Height1.85m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
2 matches
1
Wins
Recent matches
N. Djokovic
A. Karatsev
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad