N. Djokovic vs A. Karatsev | Rome
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 10.05.2022 | Centrale
Not started
N. Djokovic (1)
N. Djokovic (1)
A. Karatsev
A. Karatsev
from 10:00
Advertisement
Ad

Novak Djokovic - Aslan Karatsev

Players Overview

Novak-Djokovic-headshot
NovakDjokovic
Serbia
Serbia
  • ATP ranking1
  • ATP points8260
  • Age34
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight-
Aslan-Karatsev-headshot
AslanKaratsev
Russia
Russia
  • ATP ranking35
  • ATP points1173
  • Age28
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Novak-Djokovic-headshot
NovakDjokovic
Serbia
Serbia
Aslan-Karatsev-headshot
AslanKaratsev
Russia
Russia
1

Wins

2 matches

1

Wins

Recent matches

N. Djokovic

A. Karatsev

Related matches

A. Davidovich
A. Davidovich
F. Auger-Aliassime (8)
F. Auger-Aliassime (8)
from 10:00
N. Basilashvili
N. Basilashvili
D. Shapovalov (13)
D. Shapovalov (13)
from 10:00
B. van de Zandschulp
B. van de Zandschulp
C. Ruud (5)
C. Ruud (5)
from 10:00
E. Ruusuvuori (LL)
E. Ruusuvuori (LL)
C. Garín
C. Garín
from 10:00
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

ATP Rome

'Shut the f*** up!' - Shapovalov screams at crowd after umpire row boils over

13 hours ago

LIVE MATCH

ATP Rome - 10 May 2022

Follow the ATP Rome Tennis match live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 10 May 2022.

Find up to date ATP Rome results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.