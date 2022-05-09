P. Carreño vs F. Delbonis | Rome
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 09.05.2022 | Grandstand
Not started
P. Carreño (15)
F. Delbonis
from 18:00
Pablo Carreño - Federico Delbonis

Players Overview

Pablo-Carreño-headshot
PabloCarreño
Spain
Spain
  • ATP ranking18
  • ATP points2135
  • Age30
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight-
Federico-Delbonis-headshot
FedericoDelbonis
Argentina
Argentina
  • ATP ranking39
  • ATP points1114
  • Age31
  • Height1.91m
  • Weight88kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
2

Wins

5 matches

3

Wins

Recent matches

P. Carreño

F. Delbonis

