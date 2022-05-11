P. Carreño vs K. Khachanov | Rome
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 11.05.2022 | Grandstand
Not started
P. Carreño (15)
P. Carreño (15)
K. Khachanov
K. Khachanov
11/05
Pablo Carreño - Karen Khachanov

Players Overview

Pablo-Carreño-headshot
PabloCarreño
Spain
Spain
  • ATP ranking18
  • ATP points2135
  • Age30
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight-
Karen-Khachanov-headshot
KarenKhachanov
Russia
Russia
  • ATP ranking24
  • ATP points1620
  • Age25
  • Height1.98m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Pablo-Carreño-headshot
PabloCarreño
Spain
Spain
Karen-Khachanov-headshot
KarenKhachanov
Russia
Russia
3

Wins

5 matches

2

Wins

Recent matches

P. Carreño

K. Khachanov

LIVE MATCH

ATP Rome - 11 May 2022

