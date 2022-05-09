S. Korda vs B. van de Zandschulp | Rome
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 09.05.2022 | Pietrangeli
Not started
S. Korda
S. Korda
B. van de Zandschulp
B. van de Zandschulp
from 10:00
Advertisement
Ad

Sebastian Korda - Botic van de Zandschulp

Players Overview

Sebastian-Korda-headshot
SebastianKorda
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking30
  • ATP points1336
  • Age21
  • Height1.96m
  • Weight77kg
Botic-van de Zandschulp-headshot
Boticvan de Zandschulp
Netherlands
Netherlands
  • ATP ranking32
  • ATP points1319
  • Age26
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight83kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sebastian-Korda-headshot
SebastianKorda
United States
United States
Botic-van de Zandschulp-headshot
Boticvan de Zandschulp
Netherlands
Netherlands
2

Wins

2 matches

0

Wins

Recent matches

S. Korda

B. van de Zandschulp

Related matches

Men's Singles / Round 1

L. Djere (Q)
L. Djere (Q)
5
B. Coric
B. Coric
2
A. Davidovich
A. Davidovich
6
4
2
I. Ivashka
I. Ivashka
2
6
1
A. Bublik
A. Bublik
M. Giron (LL)
M. Giron (LL)
from 10:00
N. Basilashvili
N. Basilashvili
D. Evans
D. Evans
from 10:00
Advertisement
Ad

LIVE MATCH

ATP Rome - 9 May 2022

Follow the ATP Rome Tennis match live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 9 May 2022.

Find up to date ATP Rome results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.