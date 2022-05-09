S. Korda vs B. van de Zandschulp | Rome
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 09.05.2022 | Pietrangeli
Not started
S. Korda
B. van de Zandschulp
from 10:00
Sebastian Korda - Botic van de Zandschulp
Players Overview
SebastianKorda
United States
- ATP ranking30
- ATP points1336
- Age21
- Height1.96m
- Weight77kg
Boticvan de Zandschulp
Netherlands
- ATP ranking32
- ATP points1319
- Age26
- Height1.88m
- Weight83kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
2
Wins
2 matches
0
Wins
Recent matches
S. Korda
B. van de Zandschulp
