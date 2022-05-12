Rafael Nadal appeared badly hampered by a foot injury as he was beaten in three sets by Denis Shapovalov in the last 16 of the Italian Open.

Nadal cruised through the first set, but was limping and grimacing by the end of the match as Shapovalov fought back to win 1-6 7-5 6-2.

It is Nadal’s earliest exit in Rome since 2008 and raises questions about his fitness ahead of the French Open, which starts on May 22.

Speaking afterwards, 10-time Italian Open champion Nadal said: "I am not injured. I am a player living with an injury, that’s it.…my day by day is difficult, honestly.…of course it’s difficult for me to accept sometimes.

Nadal said at the Madrid Open, where he made his return from a rib injury, that he has a "chronic foot injury which has no treatment".

Asked about his chances of being fully healthy for the French Open, Nadal said: "Still the goal, in one week and a couple of days. I'll still keep dreaming.

"Maybe in two days, things are better, the things that I have on my foot. It's true that during Roland Garros I'm going to have my doctor with me - that sometimes helps."

Shapovalov will face Casper Ruud.

More to follow

- - -

