A. Mannarino vs B. Nakashima | Rosmalen
Men's Singles | Quarter-final | 09.06.2022 | Autotron Rosmalen
Not started
A. Mannarino
from 23:00
Adrian Mannarino - Brandon Nakashima

Players Overview

Adrian-Mannarino-headshot
AdrianMannarino
France
France
  • ATP ranking70
  • ATP points858
  • Age33
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight70kg
Brandon-Nakashima-headshot
BrandonNakashima
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking64
  • ATP points932
  • Age20
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
1

Wins

2 matches

1

Wins

Recent matches

A. Mannarino

B. Nakashima

Related matches

Men's Singles / Quarter-final

H. Gaston
H. Gaston
T. Van Rijthoven (WC)
T. Van Rijthoven (WC)
LIVE MATCH: Adrian Mannarino vs Brandon Nakashima

ATP Rosmalen - 9 June 2022

Follow the ATP Rosmalen Tennis match between Adrian Mannarino and Brandon Nakashima live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 9 June 2022.

Find up to date ATP Rosmalen results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

