A. Mannarino vs B. Nakashima | Rosmalen
Men's Singles | Quarter-final | 09.06.2022 | Autotron Rosmalen
Not started
A. Mannarino
B. Nakashima
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Adrian Mannarino - Brandon Nakashima
Players Overview
AdrianMannarino
France
- ATP ranking70
- ATP points858
- Age33
- Height1.8m
- Weight70kg
BrandonNakashima
United States
- ATP ranking64
- ATP points932
- Age20
- Height-
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
2 matches
1
Wins
Recent matches
A. Mannarino
B. Nakashima
Related matches
Men's Singles / Quarter-final
Advertisement
Ad