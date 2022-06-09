D. Medvedev vs I. Ivashka | Rosmalen
Men's Singles | Quarter-final | 09.06.2022 | Autotron Rosmalen
Not started
D. Medvedev (1)
D. Medvedev (1)
I. Ivashka
I. Ivashka
from 23:00
Daniil Medvedev - Ilya Ivashka

Players Overview

Daniil Medvedev
DaniilMedvedev
Russia
Russia
  • ATP ranking2
  • ATP points8160
  • Age26
  • Height1.98m
  • Weight-
Ilya Ivashka
IlyaIvashka
Belarus
Belarus
  • ATP ranking49
  • ATP points1035
  • Age28
  • Height1.93m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Daniil Medvedev
DaniilMedvedev
Russia
Russia
Ilya Ivashka
IlyaIvashka
Belarus
Belarus
1

Wins

1 match

0

Wins

Recent matches

D. Medvedev

I. Ivashka

