H. Gaston vs T. Van Rijthoven | Rosmalen
Men's Singles | Quarter-final | 09.06.2022 | Autotron Rosmalen
Not started
H. Gaston
T. Van Rijthoven (WC)
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Hugo Gaston - Tim van Rijthoven
Players Overview
HugoGaston
France
- ATP ranking66
- ATP points912
- Age21
- Height-
- Weight-
TimVan Rijthoven
Netherlands
- ATP ranking205
- ATP points298
- Age25
- Height-
- Weight90kg
Statistics
Recent matches
H. Gaston
T. Van Rijthoven
Related matches
Men's Singles / Quarter-final
Advertisement
Ad