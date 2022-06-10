T. Van Rijthoven vs F. Auger-Aliassime | Rosmalen
Men's Singles | Semifinal | 10.06.2022 | Autotron Rosmalen
Not started
T. Van Rijthoven (WC)
F. Auger-Aliassime (2)
from 23:00
Players Overview
TimVan Rijthoven
Netherlands
- ATP ranking205
- ATP points298
- Age25
- Height-
- Weight90kg
FélixAuger-Aliassime
Canada
- ATP ranking9
- ATP points3955
- Age21
- Height1.93m
- Weight-
Statistics
T. Van Rijthoven
F. Auger-Aliassime
