Andrey Rublev has won the Rotterdam Open after beating Marton Fucsovics 7-6(4) 6-4 in Sunday’s final in one hour and 53 minutes.

Neither player could break each other in a tense first set where Fucsovics squandered four break points during Rublev’s opening service game.

Fucsovics, ranked 59 in the world, battled hard and recovered from a set point to take it to a tie-break, but Rublev snatched it with his third set point.

The second set was a more straightforward affair for the Russian as he broke Fucsovics in the opening game and never looked back after that.

Rublev's forceful baseline game carried him over the line to continue the world number eight's rapid rise in the men's game.

