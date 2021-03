Tennis

ATP Rotterdam 2021 tennis video highlights - Andy Murray comes up short against Andrey Rublev

Andy Murray showed his fighting spirit to overcome Robin Haase in the opening round of the Rotterdam Open, but he was unable to repeat the trick against Andrey Rublev. The former world number one matched his opponent for much of the first set but had no answer once the Russian adged himself ahead in the match.

