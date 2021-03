Tennis

ATP Rotterdam 2021 tennis video highlights: Britain's Andy Murray battles back to beat Robin Haase

Andy Murray fought back from a set down and 0-3 in the third to beat Robin Haase of the Netherlands in the first round of the ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam on Monday. The 33 year-old Briton then fell behind in the decider before reeling off a run of six games to close out a 2-6, 7-6(2), 6-3 victory in just over two and-a-half hours.

00:01:02, 37 views, an hour ago