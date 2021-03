Tennis

ATP Rotterdam 2021 tennis video - 'I blew it, I messed up' - Andy Murray on defeat to Andrey Rublev

Andy Murray admitted he came up short when it mattered after slipping to defeat to world number eight Andrey Rublev. Britain's three-time grand slam winner was looking for only his second win over a top-10 player since returning from the career-saving hip surgery he underwent two years ago. There were certainly encouraging signs for Murray, who came through the physical test.

00:01:37, 41 views, an hour ago