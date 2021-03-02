Andy Murray has admitted he feels like he is constantly playing for his career after the Briton won his first ATP match since August.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray, currently ranked 123 in the world, was heading for a second successive first-round loss after dropping the opening set against world No 193 Robin Haase at the Rotterdam Open.

However, Murray battled back to win the second set and then come from 3-0 down in the decider to power to a 2-6 7-6(2) 6-3 victory.

It was a timely boost for Murray, who missed this year’s Australian Open after contracting coronavirus, and then lost to Illya Marchenko in a challenger final in Italy before going down to Egor Gerasimov on his ATP return in Montpellier.

After the win, 33-year-old Murray said he feels pressured to call time on his career every time he loses.

"It's not easy," Murray told reporters. "Every time I lose a match, I'm getting told to retire, that I should stop playing, that I'm finished, I've got nothing left and whatever and it's sad and all of these things.

I feel like I'm playing for my career just now each time I step on the court, which is a motivation in some ways but it also adds a bit of extra stress.

"There's a bit of extra doubt there. And on top of that I'm playing with a metal hip, which is hard. Trust me, it's not easy. It's a big challenge for me just now and one that I'll meet head on."

Murray underwent hip resurfacing surgery in 2019 and went on to win the Antwerp title nine months later.

In 2020, he did not play on Tour until August, and after a second-round exit in the US Open he lost his opening round match to Stan Wawrinka at Roland Garros.

"I've put in a lot of good physical work since then," added Murray. "Why should I stop because I lost a match last week against someone that people would expect me to win against. I can still compete with the best players in the world with one hip. I think that's quite amusing really."

Murray will next face either world No 8 Andrey Rublev or Marcos Giron in Rotterdam.

