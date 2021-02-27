Cameron Norrie made light work of Miliaan Niesten in the first round qualifying match 6-2 6-0 at ATP Rotterdam on Saturday afternoon.

The Briton enjoyed a comfortable straight-sets victory over the home player in the Netherlands, and only gave up two games in the first set.

His dominance was total in the second set, with a bagel securing the victory.

He will face Andreas Seppi on Saturday for a chance to reach the tournament proper.

The round of 32 kicks off on Monday morning, with Andy Murray due to play Robin Haase as he continues to attempt a comeback following surgery on a problematic hip.

