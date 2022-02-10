The Scot was 6-3 5-4 down and facing two match points when his cap fell off during the ensuing point.

Ad

Auger-Aliassime thought he had hit a winner to take the victory, but Murray demanded it be replayed as he had suffered a hindrance.

ATP Rotterdam Murray knocked out of Rotterdam Open by Auger-Aliassime 4 HOURS AGO

That prompted frustration from the Canadian, to which Murray responded across the net: "I'm not trying to cheat!" as the cameras picked out his hat lying on the court.

In the end it wasn't to matter as the 21-year-old needed just two more points to close out his triumph.

It was another difficult day for Murray who continues to find it tough to make inroads against the world's top players.

Of particular concern for Murray under the lights in the Netherlands was his serve which was once again lacking power and reliability, with a first-serve percentage of 57% compared to his opponent's 65%.

Murray dispensed of his interim coach Jan De Witt following their brief trial in Australia, but with his tennis in need of attention his search for a new coach takes on even more significant proportions.

The Scot had ex-coach Dani Vallverdu with him in Rotterdam , but he is also contracted to Stan Wawrinka and will not be able to commit full-time to Murray.

- -

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

ATP Rotterdam 'One of the best' - Murray full of praise for Auger-Aliassime ahead of Rotterdam clash 15 HOURS AGO