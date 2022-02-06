Andy Murray is not planning on playing on clay this year - including at Roland Garros - as he tries to manage his physical condition.

Murray exited the Australian Open meekly in January at the hands of Japan's Taro Daniel, and has chosen not to enter 2022's next Grand Slam, instead planning to give himself the best possible chance going into Wimbledon and the grass court season.

Murray is currently in the Netherlands preparing for the Rotterdam Open, where he has received a wildcard.

"Right now I am not planning on playing through the clay," the three-time major winner said.

"The past couple of years, the clay has made issues worse.

"Last year I had some issues at the beginning of the year. The clay didn't help, so I've spoken to my team about that and this year while I feel good and healthy, I don't want to take that risk.

"It's not that I wouldn't potentially play on clay in the future. Last year I almost missed Wimbledon, was close to not playing the grass season, I'm not planning on playing the clay. I will still try to compete a bit during that period, I won't do nothing, that's my plan just now.

"I had a busy end of last year and the next couple of months I won't take any risks, and hopefully get a good build-up to the grass season."

It was revealed in the lead-up to the Rotterdam event that Murray has linked up once more with ex-coach Dani Vallverdu , who was in the Scot's corner between 2010 and 2014, a period in which Murray won the US Open and Wimbledon.

However as Vallverdu continues to work with Stan Wawrinka, Murray stated he is still looking for someone for long-term.

"It's not been easy to find someone," he said. "Obviously, Stan Wawrinka has been rehabbing for quite a long time and is hopefully coming back to the tour, but he agreed for Dani to come and work with me for a few weeks over the next month or so which is great for me in the short-term, but I'm still trying to find a longer-term solution.

"It's not that straightforward, I'm not as in-demand as a few years ago.

"Ultimately, I want it to be the right person. I'm aware there's no perfect setup, but medium, longer term I want some stability and will try and get that in the next few weeks."

---

