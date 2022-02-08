Andy Murray says he will continue to play on as long as his body lets him.

World No 95 Murray, who climbed back into the top 100 this week for the first time since May 2018, has seen his career hit the brakes since 2017, undergoing multiple instances of hip surgery and recovery in a bid to get himself physically right again.

Ad

But Murray keeps coming back for more, and speaking on the eve of his appearance in the Rotterdam Open this week he says he will keep going while he can.

Tennis 'I was with my phone a lot' - Zverev admits pressure got to him in Australia 19 HOURS AGO

"I'm 34 years old and with the problems I've had over recent years, I've got to be careful," he said.

"But as long as I feel good and I'm healthy, I want to try and play.

"That's why I went through all the recovery and training over the last few years.

"I don't want to feel good just to train, I want to feel good in matches, so I'm going to keep trying to play as much as I can."

Murray faces a tough draw against Montpellier champion Alexander Bublik in the first round of the Rotterdam event.

The three-time Grand Slam champion has bemoaned his luck of the draw in recent events, and admits he needs to improve his ranking in order to have a better chance of progressing further in tournaments he takes part in.

Bublik shocked Alexander Zverev in the Open Sud de France final, taking his first-ever ATP title and climbing to a career-high singles ranking of 31.

- -

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Tennis Murray follows in Federer's footsteps with clay decision, but will it pay off? 19 HOURS AGO