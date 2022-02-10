Andy Murray says Felix Auger Aliassime is "one of the best" ahead of his second-round clash against the Canadian in Rotterdam.

Former world number one Murray overcame Alexander Bulbik 7-6(6), 6-4 to progress at the ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam.

Ad

But he admits he faces a stern challenge if he wants to go any further, with 21-year-old Auger-Aliassime in his way.

ATP Buenos Aires Murray, Tsitsipas pay tribute to 'really popular' Del Potro A DAY AGO

“[I’m] looking forward to that one,” said Murray on the match. “He [Auger-Aliassime] started the year pretty well and is one of the best young players just now.

"I’ll need to be on my game if I want to beat him, but it’s a great test for me and we’ll see what happens out there.”

Murray had to grind his way past Bulbik at times and once again had to work hard for the win as the world number 31 pulled the Brit around the court.

But Murray is beginning to show glimpses of his best again, and is still as tireless on the court as ever.

“There were some tough moments in the first set for both of us,” said wild card Murray. “I just managed to come through at the end of it.

"Some great returns off some big second serves from him at the end and I did a good job. It’s not easy playing against someone like that, huge serves, a lot of drop shots and you’ve got to keep your focus and I did that well tonight.”

- - -

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

ATP Rotterdam Murray: I will play on as long as I can 08/02/2022 AT 09:26