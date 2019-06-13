Getty Images

Tsitsipas begins grass court season with shock defeat in Rosmalen

By Reuters

45 minutes agoUpdated 44 minutes ago

Greek world number six Stefanos Tsitsipas' Wimbledon preparations suffered a blow on Thursday when he crashed to a 6-4 3-6 6-4 defeat against Chilean Nicolas Jarry in the second round of the Libema Open in Rosmalen.

Top seed Tsitsipas, who received a bye in the opening round, landed just 59 percent of his first serves and was broken twice in a sluggish display to hand the 60th-ranked Jarry victory in two hours.

Tsitsipas was playing his first match since losing to Stan Wawrinka in the last last-16 of the French Ope.

The 20-year-old will look to improve on last year's fourth-round appearance at Wimbledon when he returns to the All England Club next month.

Jarry will meet either Kazakh Mikhail Kukushkin or France's Richard Gasquet in Friday's quarter-finals.

