Cameron Norrie’s excellent run at the San Diego Open continued with a straight-sets win over Denis Shapovalov in the quarter finals.

Canada’s Shapovalov entered the match as the favourite, but he had no answers to the aggressive play of Norrie.

WTA Cincinnati Konta knocked out in first round of Cincinnati Open; Norrie also beaten at pre-US Open tournament 18/08/2021 AT 11:04

The match tipped in Norrie’s favour on the serving front. While the Brit was at 80% on first serves in, Shapovalov was down at 56% - and he simply put himself under too much pressure.

Shapovalov was broken on two occasions in each set, while Norrie faced only one break point - which he fended off.

The 2021 season has been a breakout one for Norrie, as the 26-year-old won his first ATP singles title earlier in the year and he is up to 15 in the world rankings.

Norrie will await the winner of the match between Diego Schwartzman and number one seed Andrey Rublev.

Wimbledon 'Grand Slams are everything' - Djokovic ready to join Federer, Nadal on 20 majors 09/07/2021 AT 19:51