J.J. Wolf - Stefan Kozlov

J. Wolf vs S. Kozlov | San Diego Open
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 20.09.2022 | Barnes Stadium
Not started
J. Wolf (8)
J. Wolf (8)
S. Kozlov
S. Kozlov
20/09
Players Overview

J.J.-Wolf-headshot
J.J.Wolf
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking72
  • ATP points692
  • Age23
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight79kg
Stefan-Kozlov-headshot
StefanKozlov
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking110
  • ATP points496
  • Age24
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight79kg

Statistics

Recent matches

J. Wolf

S. Kozlov

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6740
2
C. Ruud
5850
3
R. Nadal
5810
4
D. Medvedev
5065
5
A. Zverev
5040

LIVE MATCH: J.J. Wolf vs Stefan Kozlov

ATP San Diego - 20 September 2022

Follow the ATP San Diego Tennis match between J.J. Wolf and Stefan Kozlov live with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:30 on 20 September 2022.

