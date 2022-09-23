Brandon Nakashima - Denis Kudla
B. Nakashima vs D. Kudla | San Diego Open
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 23.09.2022 | Barnes Stadium
Completed
B. Nakashima (5)
6
6
D. Kudla
3
4
Players Overview
BrandonNakashima
United States
- ATP ranking69
- ATP points744
- Age21
- Height-
- Weight-
DenisKudla
United States
- ATP ranking104
- ATP points516
- Age30
- Height1.8m
- Weight75kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
2 matches
1
Wins
Recent matches
B. Nakashima
D. Kudla
