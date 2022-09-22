Constant Lestienne - Alejandro Tabilo
C. Lestienne vs A. Tabilo | San Diego Open
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 22.09.2022 | Grandstand
Completed
C. Lestienne
6
6
A. Tabilo (6)
1
3
Players Overview
ConstantLestienne
France
- ATP ranking76
- ATP points677
- Age30
- Height1.8m
- Weight72kg
AlejandroTabilo
Chile
- ATP ranking70
- ATP points741
- Age25
- Height-
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
C. Lestienne
A. Tabilo
