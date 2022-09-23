Daniel Evans - Constant Lestienne
D. Evans vs C. Lestienne | San Diego Open
Men's Singles | Quarter-final | 23.09.2022 | Barnes Stadium
Not started
D. Evans (1)
C. Lestienne
from 20:30
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
DanielEvans
Great Britain
- ATP ranking25
- ATP points1420
- Age32
- Height1.75m
- Weight-
ConstantLestienne
France
- ATP ranking76
- ATP points677
- Age30
- Height1.8m
- Weight72kg
Statistics
Recent matches
D. Evans
C. Lestienne
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6740
|2
|5850
|3
|5810
|4
|5065
|5
|5040