Daniel Evans - Marcos Giron
D. Evans vs M. Giron | San Diego Open
Men's Singles | Semifinal | 24.09.2022 | Barnes Stadium
Not started
D. Evans (1)
M. Giron (3)
from 22:00
Players Overview
DanielEvans
Great Britain
- ATP ranking25
- ATP points1420
- Age32
- Height1.75m
- Weight-
MarcosGiron
United States
- ATP ranking58
- ATP points791
- Age29
- Height1.8m
- Weight77kg
Statistics
D. Evans
M. Giron
