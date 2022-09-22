Daniel Galán - Pedro Martínez
D. Galán vs P. Martínez | San Diego Open
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 22.09.2022 | Grandstand
Completed
D. Galán
5
6
6
P. Martínez (4)
7
1
4
Players Overview
DanielGalán
Colombia
- ATP ranking75
- ATP points677
- Age26
- Height1.91m
- Weight72kg
PedroMartínez
Spain
- ATP ranking68
- ATP points745
- Age25
- Height1.83m
- Weight70kg
Statistics
Recent matches
D. Galán
P. Martínez
