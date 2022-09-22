J.J. Wolf - Christopher O'Connell
J. Wolf vs C. O'Connell | San Diego Open
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 22.09.2022 | Barnes Stadium
Completed
J. Wolf (8)
3
5
C. O'Connell
6
7
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
J.J.Wolf
United States
- ATP ranking73
- ATP points692
- Age23
- Height1.83m
- Weight79kg
ChristopherO'Connell
Australia
- ATP ranking130
- ATP points419
- Age28
- Height1.83m
- Weight78kg
Statistics
Recent matches
J. Wolf
C. O'Connell
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6740
|2
|5850
|3
|5810
|4
|5065
|5
|5040