Mackenzie McDonald - Jenson Brooksby
M. McDonald vs J. Brooksby | San Diego Open
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 22.09.2022 | Barnes Stadium
Completed
M. McDonald
4
6
2
J. Brooksby (2)
6
3
6
Players Overview
MackenzieMcDonald
United States
- ATP ranking84
- ATP points631
- Age27
- Height1.78m
- Weight66kg
JensonBrooksby
United States
- ATP ranking50
- ATP points937
- Age21
- Height-
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
1 match
1
Wins
Recent matches
M. McDonald
J. Brooksby
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6740
|2
|5850
|3
|5810
|4
|5065
|5
|5040