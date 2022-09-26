Marcos Giron - Brandon Nakashima

M. Giron vs B. Nakashima | San Diego Open
Men's Singles | Final | 26.09.2022 | Barnes Stadium
Not started
M. Giron (3)
M. Giron (3)
B. Nakashima (5)
B. Nakashima (5)
26/09
Players Overview

Marcos-Giron-headshot
MarcosGiron
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking58
  • ATP points791
  • Age29
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight77kg
Brandon-Nakashima-headshot
BrandonNakashima
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking69
  • ATP points744
  • Age21
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

LIVE MATCH: Marcos Giron vs Brandon Nakashima

ATP San Diego - 26 September 2022

Follow the ATP San Diego Tennis match between Marcos Giron and Brandon Nakashima live with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 26 September 2022.

