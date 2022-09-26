Marcos Giron - Brandon Nakashima
M. Giron vs B. Nakashima | San Diego Open
Men's Singles | Final | 26.09.2022 | Barnes Stadium
Not started
M. Giron (3)
B. Nakashima (5)
26/09
Players Overview
MarcosGiron
United States
- ATP ranking58
- ATP points791
- Age29
- Height1.8m
- Weight77kg
BrandonNakashima
United States
- ATP ranking69
- ATP points744
- Age21
- Height-
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
M. Giron
B. Nakashima
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6740
|2
|5850
|3
|5810
|4
|5065
|5
|5040