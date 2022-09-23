Marcos Giron - James Duckworth

M. Giron vs J. Duckworth | San Diego Open
Men's Singles | Quarter-final | 23.09.2022 | Barnes Stadium
Not started
M. Giron (3)
M. Giron (3)
J. Duckworth (7)
J. Duckworth (7)
from 19:30
Players Overview

Marcos-Giron-headshot
MarcosGiron
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking58
  • ATP points791
  • Age29
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight77kg
James-Duckworth-headshot
JamesDuckworth
Australia
Australia
  • ATP ranking83
  • ATP points637
  • Age30
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

M. Giron

J. Duckworth

LIVE MATCH: Marcos Giron vs James Duckworth

ATP San Diego - 23 September 2022

Follow the ATP San Diego Tennis match between Marcos Giron and James Duckworth live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:30 on 23 September 2022.

