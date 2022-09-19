Tomás Etcheverry - Facundo Mena

T. Etcheverry vs F. Mena | San Diego Open
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 19.09.2022 | Barnes Stadium
Not started
T. Etcheverry
T. Etcheverry
F. Mena
F. Mena
from 19:30
Players Overview

Tomás-Etcheverry-headshot
TomásEtcheverry
Argentina
Argentina
  • ATP ranking89
  • ATP points593
  • Age23
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Facundo-Mena-headshot
FacundoMena
Argentina
Argentina
  • ATP ranking151
  • ATP points362
  • Age29
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

T. Etcheverry

F. Mena

No match played yet

LIVE MATCH: Tomás Etcheverry vs Facundo Mena

ATP San Diego - 19 September 2022

Follow the ATP San Diego Tennis match between Tomás Etcheverry and Facundo Mena live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:30 on 19 September 2022.

