J. Munar vs A. Karatsev | Mallorca Championships
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 19.06.2022 | Center Court
Not started
J. Munar (WC)
J. Munar (WC)
A. Karatsev
A. Karatsev
19/06
Jaume Munar - Aslan Karatsev

Players Overview

Jaume-Munar-headshot
JaumeMunar
Spain
Spain
  • ATP ranking75
  • ATP points780
  • Age25
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight78kg
Aslan-Karatsev-headshot
AslanKaratsev
Russia
Russia
  • ATP ranking38
  • ATP points1093
  • Age28
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Jaume-Munar-headshot
JaumeMunar
Spain
Spain
Aslan-Karatsev-headshot
AslanKaratsev
Russia
Russia
0

Wins

2 matches

2

Wins

Recent matches

J. Munar

A. Karatsev

LIVE MATCH: Jaume Munar vs Aslan Karatsev

ATP Santa Ponsa - 19 June 2022

Follow the ATP Santa Ponsa Tennis match between Jaume Munar and Aslan Karatsev live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 19 June 2022.

Find up to date ATP Santa Ponsa results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.