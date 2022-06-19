J. Munar vs A. Karatsev | Mallorca Championships
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 19.06.2022 | Center Court
Not started
J. Munar (WC)
A. Karatsev
19/06
Jaume Munar - Aslan Karatsev
Players Overview
JaumeMunar
Spain
- ATP ranking75
- ATP points780
- Age25
- Height1.83m
- Weight78kg
AslanKaratsev
Russia
- ATP ranking38
- ATP points1093
- Age28
- Height1.85m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
2 matches
2
Wins
Recent matches
J. Munar
A. Karatsev
