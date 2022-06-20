I. Ivashka vs E. Ruusuvuori | Mallorca Championships
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 20.06.2022 | Center Court
Not started
I. Ivashka
I. Ivashka
E. Ruusuvuori
E. Ruusuvuori
20/06
Advertisement
Ad

Ilya Ivashka - Emil Ruusuvuori

Players Overview

Ilya-Ivashka-headshot
IlyaIvashka
Belarus
Belarus
  • ATP ranking42
  • ATP points1060
  • Age28
  • Height1.93m
  • Weight-
Emil-Ruusuvuori-headshot
EmilRuusuvuori
Finland
Finland
  • ATP ranking56
  • ATP points945
  • Age23
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight79kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Ilya-Ivashka-headshot
IlyaIvashka
Belarus
Belarus
Emil-Ruusuvuori-headshot
EmilRuusuvuori
Finland
Finland
4

Wins

4 matches

0

Wins

Recent matches

I. Ivashka

E. Ruusuvuori

Related matches

Men's Singles / Round 1

J. Munar (WC)
J. Munar (WC)
6
1
2
A. Karatsev
A. Karatsev
3
6
4
A. Tabilo (Q)
A. Tabilo (Q)
B. Bonzi
B. Bonzi
20/06
F. Delbonis
F. Delbonis
A. Bellier (Q)
A. Bellier (Q)
20/06
T. Griekspoor
T. Griekspoor
F. López (WC)
F. López (WC)
20/06
Advertisement
Ad

LIVE MATCH: Ilya Ivashka vs Emil Ruusuvuori

ATP Santa Ponsa - 20 June 2022

Follow the ATP Santa Ponsa Tennis match between Ilya Ivashka and Emil Ruusuvuori live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 20 June 2022.

Find up to date ATP Santa Ponsa results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.