I. Ivashka vs E. Ruusuvuori | Mallorca Championships
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 20.06.2022 | Center Court
Not started
I. Ivashka
E. Ruusuvuori
20/06
Ilya Ivashka - Emil Ruusuvuori
Players Overview
IlyaIvashka
Belarus
- ATP ranking42
- ATP points1060
- Age28
- Height1.93m
- Weight-
EmilRuusuvuori
Finland
- ATP ranking56
- ATP points945
- Age23
- Height1.88m
- Weight79kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
4
Wins
4 matches
0
Wins
Recent matches
I. Ivashka
E. Ruusuvuori
