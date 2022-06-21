T. Griekspoor vs A. Molcan | Mallorca Championships
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 21.06.2022 | Santa Ponsa Tennis Club
Not started
T. Griekspoor
A. Molcan
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Tallon Griekspoor - Alex Molcan
Players Overview
TallonGriekspoor
Netherlands
- ATP ranking53
- ATP points959
- Age25
- Height1.88m
- Weight82kg
AlexMolcan
Slovakia
- ATP ranking50
- ATP points1002
- Age24
- Height1.78m
- Weight73kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
1 match
0
Wins
Recent matches
T. Griekspoor
A. Molcan