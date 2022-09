Tennis

ATP highlights: Britain's Cameron Norrie sweeps past Japan's Kaichi Uchida to advance at Korea Open

Credit: Amazon Prime Video. ATP highlights: Britain's Cameron Norrie sweeps past Japan's Kaichi Uchida to advance at the Korea Open in Seoul. The second seed defeated Uchida 6-2 6-2 on Thursday night to reach the last eight. Norrie will face the winner of the match between American Jenson Brooksby, the No. 8 seed, and SoonWoo Kwon in the quarter-finals.

00:01:00, an hour ago