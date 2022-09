Tennis

ATP highlights: USA's Jenson Brooksby downs home favourite Soonwoo Kwon at Korea Open in Seoul

Credit: Amazon Prime Video. Jenson Brooksby sent home favourite Soonwoo Kwon crashing out of the Korea Open with a 6-3 6-4 last-16 victory on Thursday in Seoul. The eighth-seeded American advances to face Cameron Norrie of Great Britain in the quarter-finals.

