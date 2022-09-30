British No.1 Cameron Norrie pulled out of the Korea Open shortly before he was due to face Jenson Brooksby in the quarter-finals on Friday.

Second seed Norrie earned a place in the last eight by beating Japan’s Kaichi Uchida in straight sets.

Ad

But the ATP confirmed to the BBC that he had pulled out of the tournament due to illness, less than an hour before his scheduled meeting with American Brooksby.

ATP Seoul Impressive Norrie through to quarter-finals in Seoul as ATP Finals race intensifies YESTERDAY AT 08:00

Norrie complained after his winning start in Seoul of feeling “a bit jet lagged”.

The world No. 8 is aiming for a place in the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin in November after a memorable year in which he broke into the top 10 for the first time in his career.

The 27-year-old was chasing his third tournament win of the season in Korea after victories in Delray Beach and Lyon, and reached the Wimbledon semi-finals in the summer.

He is currently ranked 11th in the race to reach the ATP finals, 20 points behind Taylor Fritz in 10th.

Norrie has booked a packed schedule of events in his bid to boost himself up the rankings. He is due to appear in Tokyo next, before competing in Stockholm, Vienna and Paris.

He also featured for Team Europe in the Laver Cup last week, losing to Fritz in three sets.

Brooksby, who defeated Korean No. 1 Soonwoo Kwon in straight sets to reach the quarter-finals, will now progress to the last four.

He will face Canadian fourth seed Denis Shapovalov, who booked his place in the semi-finals by beating Moldova’s Radu Albot 6-2 6-2.

In the remaining quarter-finals, top seed Casper Ruud will face Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka and two Americans will face off when Mackenzie McDonald comes up against Aleksandar Kovacevic.

Laver Cup Fritz defeats Norrie to draw Team World level with Team Europe 24/09/2022 AT 16:36